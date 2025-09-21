Nellie Akalp

Online legal document filing service that streamlines the business formation, compliance and sales and tax registration process for entrepreneurs.

Sector: Legal Services

Headquarters: Westlake Village

Year established: 2009

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 49.0%

Growth has been fueled by the implementation of CRM Change 2.0 CCC, which streamlined the way the team manages client relationships and internal workflows. Additionally, it launched a Business Formations API which has grown stronger the past few years.

corpnet.com

# of employees: 17

Top Executives: Nellie Akalp, Chief Executive Officer

