CorpNet.com
Online legal document filing service that streamlines the business formation, compliance and sales and tax registration process for entrepreneurs.
Sector: Legal Services
Headquarters: Westlake Village
Year established: 2009
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 49.0%
Growth has been fueled by the implementation of CRM Change 2.0 CCC, which streamlined the way the team manages client relationships and internal workflows. Additionally, it launched a Business Formations API which has grown stronger the past few years.
# of employees: 17
Top Executives: Nellie Akalp, Chief Executive Officer