Nate Patena Jon Ballas

drinkpak.com

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 66.5%

Organic growth through production capability expansion. DrinkPAK incorporated in 2020 and began producing canned beverages in 2021. Between 2021 and 2024, DrinkPAK installed 2 additional filling lines and an automated variety repacking line. In 2025, DrinkPAK expanded to Fort Worth, Texas where it currently operates 2 filling lines, a variety repacking line. An additional filling line will become operational in late 2026.

Sector: Beverage Manufacturing

Headquarters city: Santa Clarita

Year established: 2020

Number of employees: 475

Top Executive(s): Nate Patena, CEO and Jon Ballas, President