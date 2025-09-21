elk Marketing
Frank Sanchez
Craig Harrison (PK IMAGES)
Performance-driven agency growing eCommerce and B2B brands through precision SEO, PPC, AI search, creative, and analytics.
Sector: Advertising Services
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 2016
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 72.6%
Over the past year, it has expanded into new verticals, refined service offerings, and strengthened long-term partnerships, resulting in consistent revenue growth and a growing national presence.
elkhq.com
# of employees: 5
Top Executives: Frank Sanchez, Co-founder & CEO and Craig Harrison, CTO & Co-founder