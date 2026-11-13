Jay Jung

embarcadvisors.com

Embarc Advisors is an M&A advisory and CFO services firm serving lower middle-market companies with senior-level expertise and a transparent, hourly fee-based model.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 87.7%

Traditional M&A advisory runs on success fees; advisors get paid a percentage of the transaction value when a deal closes. For lower middle market businesses, that model creates a problem. Advisors are incentivized to chase the biggest, fastest deals, not necessarily the deals with the best outcome for the client. For smaller companies, the mismatched priorities and huge fees don’t make sense.

Embarc Advisors was built to fix that. Our unique hourly fee-based M&A advisory model enables us to provide smaller businesses with the institutional-grade quality of service they deserve. Instead of a percentage of the deal, clients pay for the time and expertise it actually takes to get the job done right, whether that’s a straightforward sell-side engagement or a complex buy-side search with a full quality of earnings analysis on every target.

This structural difference is the reason for our growth. Without a commission tied to deal size, our advisors have no reason to rush a transaction or steer a client toward a bigger, riskier deal. Our interests are aligned with our clients’ interests, and they notice the difference. Trust is built early and maintained throughout the process, and that trust is what turns clients into referral sources, and referrals, largely from lawyers and past clients, are one of our primary growth drivers.

Sector: Financial Services

Headquarters city: West Hollywood

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 5

Top Executive(s): Jay Jung, Founder & Managing Partner