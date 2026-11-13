Haley Weidenbaum

everhem.com

Everhem is the designer-trusted authority in custom window treatments, redefining the category through intuitive shopping, exceptional craftsmanship, and expert interior design guidance.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 39.1%

Co-founders Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem in 2019 to reimagine the custom window treatment category through an elevated, digital-first shopping experience, superior products, and genuine design expertise. Bootstrapped with zero outside investment, the lean, strategic team scaled to seven figures in revenue, earning recognition as an industry darling among everyday consumers and elite interior designers alike. Despite economic headwinds across the home furnishings industry, Everhem maintains consistent organic growth.

Everhem expanded its category leadership through deliberate offerings that complement the customer journey and reinforce its design-first philosophy. Building on core lines, the company introduced café curtains and fixed curtains as complete systems with thoughtfully designed hardware—a key differentiator in a fragmented market. Additionally, a design-forward roller shade collection reaches value-conscious consumers without compromising design integrity or creating choice overload.

Everhem built a proprietary digital platform to streamline quoting, product configuration, and order management. By reducing administrative complexity, the team focuses on providing tailored interior design guidance for every space. Everhem serves as a trusted design partner, combining modern digital autonomy with the personalized expertise traditionally reserved for luxury design firms.

Everhem’s active trade program grew 62% from 2023 to 2025, while its annual repeat purchase rate increased 2.0 percentage points, from 53.9% to 55.9%, driven by elevated service, dedicated account management, and a relationship-first approach to supporting the design community. High-profile brand collaborations—including Amber Lewis, Jake Arnold, Carly Kuhn, and This Oak House—reinforce Everhem’s authority while inspiring consumers and driving sustained trade growth.

Sector: Retail Home Furnishings

Headquarters city: Sherman Oaks

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 5

Top Executive(s): Haley Weidenbaum, Co-Founder