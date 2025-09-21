Stephen Liu

Human-performance/wellness technology company engineering patented posture-correcting activewear that improves alignment, recovery, and breathing.

Sector: Retail Apparel and Fashion

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 819.5%

Organically, scaled and developed innovative activewear products in the wellness and recovery space.

forme.science

# of employees: 10

Top Executives: Stephen H. Liu, Chairman, CEO, Co-founder and Seiji Liu, Co-founder & COO

