Henry Abenaim

fundingo.com

FUNDINGO is an end-to-end loan management solution created by lenders for lenders, and with 15+ years of existence.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 97.9%

FUNDINGO provides loan management software for alternative lenders, delivered as a managed package on the Salesforce platform. Our growth over the past three years has been entirely organic — we have not made any acquisitions. It has been driven primarily by winning larger deals with a higher-value customer base: as we moved upmarket into enterprise accounts, our average contract value for new customers grew more than fivefold, from roughly $30,900 in 2024 to over $164,600 so far in 2026 (a 240% increase year over year). Alongside this, we expanded into new markets, adding banks to our traditional alternative-lender base and breaking into state government contracts. This combination of a stronger enterprise customer mix and entry into new verticals has fueled our continued growth.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters city: Sherman Oaks

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 4

Top Executive(s): Henry Abenaim, Founder & CEO