G&B Digital Management, Inc.

Kyle Hjelmeseth

gb-dm.com

G&B is a pioneering Creator media company transforming digital influencers into long-term IP, brand-funded franchises, and scalable businesses through management, education, and studio production.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 38.5%

Our growth has been 100% organic and bootstrapped with no outside capital, no debt, and no shortcut acquisitions. We grew the business the right way, by building real infrastructure, launching new verticals, and making our Creators significantly more valuable over time. First, we focused on creator yield over raw headcount. Instead of just trying to sign as many influencers as possible, we focused on helping the talent on our roster win bigger. As our mid-tier creators matured into macro talent, their campaign sizes and deal volumes grew right along with them, naturally expanding our core commission base. Over 80% of our new talent comes directly from creator referrals, and 60% of our brand deal flow comes to us inbound. Second, we built new engines to expand what G&B actually does. We launched College of Influence (COI) to train and upskill creators, which drove a 97.9% deal-closing rate among participants while opening doors for us to sell B2B advisory and curriculum to major brands and universities. At the same time, we launched &Beyond Creators’ Studio to turn simple $7k social posts into $75k+ brand-funded shows and digital series, letting us capture production fees and keep a 20% to 50% stake in the IP. Finally, we expanded into fast-growing niches like college creators and gaming, while laying the groundwork to connect our U.S. talent with European brand budgets. Ultimately, we’ve spent the last two years evolving G&B from a traditional management agency into a full-scale, high-yield media ecosystem.

Sector: Entertainment Providers

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 10

Top Executive(s): Kyle Hjelmeseth, CEO / Founder