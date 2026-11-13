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Gifts for Good

Gifts for Good
Laura Hertz

giftsforgood.com

Gifts for Good is a premium corporate gifting company focused on empowering organizations to create measurable social and environmental impact through the act of gift-giving.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 42.4%

Gifts for Good has grown organically by keeping pace with what companies want from corporate gifting. Companies are putting more thought into what they give employees, customers and partners, whether the recipient actually wants it, and where their gifting dollars are going.

That shift has helped Gifts for Good grow to more than 1,000 enterprise customers, including KPMG, Snap, Subaru of America and Zoom. The company has supported a 40,000-recipient program for KPMG and a four-year partnership with Snap that has reached recipients in 21 countries. Gifts for Good also worked with Subaru of America to replace traditional customer incentives with gifts that support nonprofits and social enterprises.

The company has expanded what it offers along the way. Gifts for Good now provides recipient-choice gifting, custom gift boxes, branded merchandise and other services that can support anything from a single gifting occasion to a large company-wide program.

Every product in the Gifts for Good catalog comes from a nonprofit or social enterprise cause partner. Companies can also see what their purchases helped accomplish, including trees planted, meals provided, and hours of employment created.

As customers have found more ways to use Gifts for Good, many of those relationships have grown beyond a single gifting need. They now span different teams, occasions, programs and countries, allowing Gifts for Good to grow while putting more corporate gifting dollars toward organizations doing good.

Sector: Retail

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2017

Number of employees: 4

Top Executive(s): Laura Hertz, Co-Founder and CEO

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