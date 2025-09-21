Erik Huberman

Award-winning marketing agency, providing performance solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes and industries.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters: Santa Monica

Year established: 2014

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 2262.7%

Hawke Media has helped grow over 5,000 companies across 70+ categories, from emerging startups to global household brands, by acting as a true extension of their teams. Our growth has been fueled by a deliberate strategy: expanding into new markets, acquiring 20+ companies to broaden our expertise, and launching Hawke Ventures—our investment arm dedicated to supporting disruptive marketing, e-commerce, and technology companies that are shaping the future of how brands scale.

hawkemedia.com

# of employees: 100

Top Executives: Erik Huberman, Founder & CEO

