HealthView Home Healthcare Services

Steven F Gonzalez (HealthView Home Health & Hospice) Monica Cuita

hvhh.com

Since 1967, HealthView provides dedicated, professional care continuum, ensuring your family members receive the support they need to live safely and comfortably at home.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 152.5%

In a year when CMS suspended 800 LA-area hospices and home health agencies and proposed the largest home health cut ever, HealthView grew organically: privately held, no private equity, fully compliant, and built on a culture clinicians choose to stay in.

Sector: Hospitals and Health Care

Headquarters city: Cerritos

Year established: 1967

Number of employees: 15

Top Executive(s): Steven F Gonzalez, CEO and Monica Cuita, Vice President of Clinical Operations