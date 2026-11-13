HealthView Home Healthcare Services

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Steven F Gonzalez (HealthView Home Health & Hospice)
Monica Cuita
Since 1967, HealthView provides dedicated, professional care continuum, ensuring your family members receive the support they need to live safely and comfortably at home.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 152.5%
In a year when CMS suspended 800 LA-area hospices and home health agencies and proposed the largest home health cut ever, HealthView grew organically: privately held, no private equity, fully compliant, and built on a culture clinicians choose to stay in.
Sector: Hospitals and Health Care
Headquarters city: Cerritos
Year established: 1967
Number of employees: 15
Top Executive(s): Steven F Gonzalez, CEO and Monica Cuita, Vice President of Clinical Operations