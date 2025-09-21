Daniel Winer

Hybrid cookware and kitchenware.

Sector: Manufacturing

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 2016

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 194.7%

What began as a 7-piece cookware set has grown into a portfolio of over 100 SKUs, including knives, woks, mixing bowls, salt & pepper mills and more. With a growing international presence and a $1 billion+ valuation, HexClad continues to expand both its product line and global reach. Growth has been entirely organic, not through acquisitions.

hexclad.com

# of employees: 165

Top Executives: Daniel Winer, Co-founder & CEO

