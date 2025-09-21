HexClad
Hybrid cookware and kitchenware.
Sector: Manufacturing
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 2016
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 194.7%
What began as a 7-piece cookware set has grown into a portfolio of over 100 SKUs, including knives, woks, mixing bowls, salt & pepper mills and more. With a growing international presence and a $1 billion+ valuation, HexClad continues to expand both its product line and global reach. Growth has been entirely organic, not through acquisitions.
# of employees: 165
Top Executives: Daniel Winer, Co-founder & CEO