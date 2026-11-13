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Stacy Jones (HollywoodBranded)
Ian Drummond
Hollywood Branded has delivered 10,000+ entertainment partnerships for 250+ brands, generating over $1 billion in brand value across film, TV, and music for eighteen years.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 257.6%
Grew through landmark entertainment partnerships (F1: The Movie x Expensify) plus new SaaS platform development for brand-entertainment integrations. Now the largest independent agency in our space, with limited direct competitors at our scale and track record.
Sector: Advertising Services
Headquarters city: Redondo Beach
Year established: 2007
Number of employees: 17
Top Executive(s): Stacy Jones, Founder + CEO and Ian Drummond, COO