Stacy Jones (HollywoodBranded) Ian Drummond

hollywoodbranded.com

Hollywood Branded has delivered 10,000+ entertainment partnerships for 250+ brands, generating over $1 billion in brand value across film, TV, and music for eighteen years.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 257.6%

Grew through landmark entertainment partnerships (F1: The Movie x Expensify) plus new SaaS platform development for brand-entertainment integrations. Now the largest independent agency in our space, with limited direct competitors at our scale and track record.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Redondo Beach

Year established: 2007

Number of employees: 17

Top Executive(s): Stacy Jones, Founder + CEO and Ian Drummond, COO