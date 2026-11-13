Ian Koniak Sales Coaching Inc dba Untap Your Sales Potential

Ian Koniak

untapyoursalespotential.com

Untap Your Sales Potential is a sales coaching and training company helping sales professionals become top performers through mindset, habits, and world-class sales training.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 119.7%

We help sales professionals reach their full potential and become top performers through a combination of mindset, discipline, habits, and sales execution. As our clients have achieved extraordinary results, word-of-mouth referrals, testimonials, and repeat business have fueled our growth.

We have also invested heavily in building a team and expanding beyond a founder-led coaching model. Today, our clients receive support from experienced coaches, structured programs, live coaching, community, and proven frameworks designed to create lasting transformation.

Our growth has also come from building a trusted brand and audience. Rather than relying on paid advertising, we consistently provide free education through LinkedIn, our podcast, newsletter, videos, and other content. This has allowed us to reach sales professionals around the world while building trust before they ever become clients.

Most importantly, we have stayed focused on our mission: helping people reach their full potential. We believe professional success and personal growth go hand in hand. Our programs help people not only earn more and perform at a higher level, but also become more disciplined, confident, intentional, and fulfilled.

Sector: Professional Training and Coaching

Headquarters city: El Segundo

Year established: 2021

Number of employees: 2

Top Executive(s): Ian Koniak, CEO