InStride
Strategic education and skilling partner to over 50 employers and 1 million eligible learners, delivering programs that align learning with business strategy.
Sector: Education Administration Programs
Headquarters: El Segundo
Year established: 2019
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 56.5%
Organic growth through expanded partnerships with enterprise-scale companies across industries to design and deliver education and skilling programs tailored to their workforce needs.
instride.com
# of employees: 68
Top Executives: Craig Maloney, Chief Executive Officer