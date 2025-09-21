Craig Maloney

Strategic education and skilling partner to over 50 employers and 1 million eligible learners, delivering programs that align learning with business strategy.

Sector: Education Administration Programs

Headquarters: El Segundo

Year established: 2019

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 56.5%

Organic growth through expanded partnerships with enterprise-scale companies across industries to design and deliver education and skilling programs tailored to their workforce needs.

instride.com

# of employees: 68

Top Executives: Craig Maloney, Chief Executive Officer

