Lawrence Longo

Sector: Restaurants

Headquarters: West Hollywood

Year established: 2022

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 1041.9%

The brand was relaunched with the opening of our current West Hollywood location. In 2023, we continued to expand the Irv’s Burgers footprint by opening an additional three locations. That growth continued in 2024 with three new locations being added to the portfolio. Irv’s Burgers currently operates throughout Southern California and Southern Nevada, including a recently opened a marquee location on the Las Vegas Strip, nestled inside the Planet Hollywood resort.

irvsburgers.com

# of employees: 85

Top Executives: Lawrence Longo, Chief Executive Officer

