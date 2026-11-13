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Joolies

Joolies
Greg Willsey

Greg Willsey

David Kohl

David Kohl

joolies.com

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 101.3%

Joolies was co-founded in 2018 by longtime date grower David Kohl and seasoned entrepreneur Greg Willsey, former Wonderful Company executive, building on Kohl Family Farm’s decades of Medjool date-growing expertise. The company later acquired Desert Valley Date, a Coachella Valley grower-packer-shipper with more than 35 years in the category, expanding its supply chain.

Growth has also come through new product development and retail expansion. Joolies has expanded its product line beyond its core Medjool dates with Date Pops and Date Sours, capturing new consumer segments.

In early 2026 Date Pops secured national distribution at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Meijer, The Fresh Market, and Hy-Vee, building on an existing footprint of more than 45 retail banners including Target and Walmart.

Since launching in May 2026, Date Sours are on shelf at retailers including Target, Costco Southeast, Hy-Vee, Sprouts, Erewhon, HEB, Lunds & Byerlys, and Laurel Supply, along with other independents nationwide.

Joolies has significantly expanded its retail footprint to over 12,000 stores nationwide, up from roughly 7,000 a year ago.

The date category continues to gain household adoption, with U.S. household penetration reaching nearly 12% in 2025, according to Circana, and Joolies is outpacing that momentum. According to the most recent SPINS MULO data, Joolies is one of the fastest-growing brands in the date category, now ranking No. 2 in date fruit sales nationwide. For the 12 weeks ending June 30, 2026, Joolies grew 28.9% year over year—nearly three times the 9.9% growth of the overall category.

Sector: Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2018

Number of employees: 4

Top Executive(s): Greg Willsey, Co-Founder and David Kohl, Co-Founder

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