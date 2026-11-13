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KEVANI INC.

KEVANI
Kevin Bartanian

Kevin Bartanian

Efthimios Sotos

Efthimios Sotos

kevani.com

Leading out-of-home media company headquartered in Los Angeles with an iconic portfolio comprised of large format, high impact digital and vinyl media screens.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 65.6%

The growth has been primarily driven by three factors: Organic growth of existing media assets in Los Angeles, addition of new media assets in Los Angeles, and expansion into new markets, including Times Square in New York City.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2016

Number of employees: 9

Top Executive(s): Kevin Bartanian, Founder and CEO and Efthimios Sotos, Chief Operating and Financial Officer

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