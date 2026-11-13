Keystone Law Group, P.C.

Shawn Kerendian

keystone-law.com

Keystone is the largest law firm in California solely dedicated to probate litigation and administration, having recovered millions for our clients.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 46.6%

Keystone’s growth has been organic, grounded in the firm’s reputation, deep subject‑matter expertise, and rising demand for specialized counsel in trust, estate, and probate litigation. The firm has deliberately chosen not to expand geographically or extend its service offerings beyond its core practice areas. Demand consistently exceeds capacity, and the firm regularly declines new business to preserve quality for existing clients.

As disputes involving trusts, estates, fiduciaries, and elder financial abuse grow more complex, Keystone has sustained growth through client referrals, repeat engagements, and strategic hires of attorneys with complementary expertise and courtroom experience. Rather than pursuing acquisitions, the firm has prioritized cohesive, high‑performing teams aligned with its litigation‑first model and client‑centric culture.

From 2022 to 2024, Keystone deliberately limited growth to invest in operational infrastructure. The firm built out five dedicated departments and hired directors to lead each, professionalizing core functions and creating bench strength to scale without compromising service. Keystone’s staff-to-attorney ratio increased from 90% in 2022 to 139% today.

Keystone’s core practice areas—high‑stakes fiduciary disputes, complex probate litigation, financial elder abuse matters, and related probate litigation—have remained consistent since the firm’s founding. Rather than adding service lines, Keystone has deepened its expertise within these areas, serving clients more comprehensively while adapting to evolving legal and regulatory landscapes.

Keystone’s growth reflects its commitment to innovation, most recently recognized by Asana’s Work Innovation Award for the firm’s investment in AI-powered case management tools and adoption of value-based billing alternatives to the traditional billable hour.

Sector: Law Practice

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2014

Number of employees: 55

Top Executive(s): Shawn Kerendian, Managing Partner