Kevin Leyes (Leyes)

leyesmedia.com

Leyes Media is a global, award-winning communications and marketing firm serving Fortune 500 companies, high-growth brands, and top talent worldwide.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 1149.4%

Leyes has experienced rapid and sustained growth driven by three strategic factors: (1) the rising demand for AI-integrated communications and reputation management solutions, (2) organic expansion through high-profile client wins, and (3) the company’s entrance into new markets across the United States and Latin America.

Over the last two years, the company has scaled its service offerings beyond traditional PR to include digital protection, cyber-intelligence reporting, crisis communications, and AI-powered media infrastructure. This shift allowed Leyes to attract technology companies, financial service firms, public figures, and creators who require modern, cybersecurity-aware communications support.

Growth has been fully organic, driven by client referrals, long-term retainers, and the company’s strong reputation for delivering high-impact, measurable visibility. Leyes also expanded into Los Angeles to better serve entertainment and tech sectors, while maintaining remote teams operating across multiple time zones.

This combination of innovation, strategic market entry, and evolving service lines has positioned Leyes as one of the fastest-growing AI-driven communications firms in the region.

Sector: Public Relations and Communications Services

Headquarters city: Downtown Los Angeles

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 15

Top Executive(s): Kevin Leyes, CEO