Miller Woods McCoy (Gianluca Bennati) Stephen Mangini

limitless-mfg.com

Limitless MFG is an end-to-end apparel, merchandise, and brand-development partner for artists, creators, and brands, delivering integrated design, manufacturing, e-commerce, fulfillment, and tour logistics worldwide.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 126.5%

Limitless MFG has grown organically by building a full-service platform for the modern entertainment and creator economy. As artists, creators, and brands look for partners who can move quickly without sacrificing product quality, we have expanded from apparel manufacturing into creative direction, product development, e-commerce, fulfillment, and tour logistics.

Our growth has been driven by long-term relationships, referral-based business, and an ability to support clients across the full lifecycle of a product. From concept and sampling through global production, inventory management, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, and live event execution. This integrated approach has allowed us to serve both emerging creators and large-scale touring, licensing, and retail programs.

We have also expanded our domestic and international production infrastructure, including new Midwest operations that strengthen fulfillment capacity and provide faster nationwide delivery. At the same time, we continue to invest in in-house creative capabilities, technology, global sourcing, and specialized production partners.

Limitless has not grown through acquisitions. Our growth has been entirely organic, fueled by expanding service offerings, entering new markets within touring, creator commerce, licensing, and branded merchandise, and delivering at a level that earns repeat business from clients operating at scale.

Sector: Apparel Manufacturing

Headquarters city: Encino

Year established: 2021

Number of employees: 2

Top Executive(s): Miller Woods McCoy, CEO and Stephen Mangini, CMO