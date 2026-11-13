Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate

Brett Lyon (Bethany Gonzalez) Woody Stahl

lyonstahl.com

Lyon Stahl is a multifamily investment brokerage that specializes in apartment sales, multifamily acquisitions, 1031 exchanges, broker opinion of value, and investment property valuation.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 112.6%

Lyon Stahl’s growth has been driven primarily through organic expansion, fueled by a differentiated business model centered on collaboration, mentorship, and long-term client relationships. Since its founding in 2014 as a two-person operation, the company has grown to more than 100 professionals across offices in El Segundo, Century City, and Riverside.

The firm has expanded by investing heavily in talent development, creating a strong pipeline of brokers who advance internally into leadership roles. In addition to geographic growth, Lyon Stahl has broadened its service offerings to meet evolving client needs. In 2025, the company launched a dedicated Leasing Division, expanding into a new service vertical and allowing clients to be supported across the full lifecycle of their investments.

Growth has been achieved without acquisitions, supported instead by strong market performance, innovation, and a continued focus on delivering value in the multifamily investment real estate sector.

Sector: Real Estate

Headquarters city: El Segundo

Year established: 2014

Number of employees: 10

Top Executive(s): Brett Lyon, Co-Founder & Partner and Woody Stahl, Co-Founder & Partner