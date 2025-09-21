Matchbook AI
Intelligent data management solutions, unifying external and internal data using advanced AI, enabling enterprises to master and enrich critical entity records.
Sector: IT Services and IT Consulting
Headquarters: Santa Monica
Year established: 2018
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 115.4%
Organic growth driven by product innovation and customer-centric expansion. Rather than pursuing growth through acquisition, it has expanded through strategic product development and market diversification. It entered new verticals such as merchant data mastering, global entity matching, and AI-based data enrichment, serving clients across geographies with increasingly complex data needs.
matchbookai.com
# of employees: 8
Top Executives: Rushabh Mehta, Founder & CEO and Brian Mac Mahon, Chief Revenue Officer