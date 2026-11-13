Advertisement

NEO Science

NEO Science
Robin Kuehne

neoscience.com

NEO Science provides innovative recovery and wellness technologies, combining premium equipment with installation, training, service, and long-term business support for clients worldwide across diverse industries.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 211.3%

Our growth has been entirely organic, without acquisitions. It was driven by nearly two decades of firsthand experience operating wellness businesses and understanding what owners need to succeed beyond simply purchasing equipment.

Since launching in 2020, we have expanded from cryotherapy into a broader portfolio of recovery and wellness technologies, including photobiomodulation, mild-pressure oxygen systems, PEMF, compression, and dry flotation. We also expanded into new markets, including professional sports, universities, medical and wellness practices, fitness facilities, hospitality, and international distribution.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Headquarters city: Glendale

Year established: 2020

Number of employees: 3

Top Executive(s): Robin Kuehne, Founder / CEO

More from Business

online shopping list and free shipping through mobile app marketplace

Goods & Retail

How Southern California Consumer Brands Are Using AI to Sell More – Without Spending More

Sipsy - Hala Shamas,CEO

Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County

Sipsy, Bezel, Sunnie and Two More Growing L.A. Companies on What’s Fueling Their Rise

ARCO NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange County

Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Companies: ARCO, Great Work Perks, The Partner Masters and Klear.ai

Drone view of shipping containers cranes and port terminal

Commercial Real Estate

Port Volume Spurs Industrial Real Estate Demand as Container Volume Reaches New Highs Amid Economic Challenges

Hollywood’s Evolving Approach to AI

Entertainment Business

Hollywood Moves From Resisting AI to Integrating It Across Production, Creative Roles and Jobs

Courtesy of Pressed Juicery

Goods & Retail

Pressed Juicery Is Now in Nearly 10,000 Locations as Wholesale Becomes the Majority of Its Business

Travel executives and professionals cut the opening ceremony ribbon at WTE Miami 2026

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

‘The Conversation Is Becoming The Storefront’: Travel Pros At WTE Miami 2026 Say AI Booking Is Already Here

Alpinestars Unveils Collectible MotoGP Jackets Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Goods & Retail

How Alpinestars Is Bringing the Business of Collectibles to Luxury Fashion

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders

Law

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to Los Angeles Office

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $50.2 Million Industrial Acquisition in Fullerton

Orange County

Terra Universal Buys Fullerton Industrial Facility From Rexford Industrial for $50.2 Million

Penguin Solutions Announces Agreement to Sell Cree LED to Transom Capital Group

Banking & Finance

Penguin Solutions to Sell Cree LED to Transom as It Narrows Its Focus to AI Data Centers

Paradigm Equity Partners logo

Banking & Finance

Paradigm Equity Partners Acquires STI Fabrics, North Carolina Maker of Upholstery and Performance Fabrics

The Latest Deals

Advertisement