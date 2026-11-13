Robin Kuehne

neoscience.com

NEO Science provides innovative recovery and wellness technologies, combining premium equipment with installation, training, service, and long-term business support for clients worldwide across diverse industries.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 211.3%

Our growth has been entirely organic, without acquisitions. It was driven by nearly two decades of firsthand experience operating wellness businesses and understanding what owners need to succeed beyond simply purchasing equipment.

Since launching in 2020, we have expanded from cryotherapy into a broader portfolio of recovery and wellness technologies, including photobiomodulation, mild-pressure oxygen systems, PEMF, compression, and dry flotation. We also expanded into new markets, including professional sports, universities, medical and wellness practices, fitness facilities, hospitality, and international distribution.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Headquarters city: Glendale

Year established: 2020

Number of employees: 3

Top Executive(s): Robin Kuehne, Founder / CEO