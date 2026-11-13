One Step GPS, LLC

Ryan Dale Adam Ben Jacob

onestepgps.com

Our growth comes from simplicity: no contracts, lifetime warranties, honest pricing, a great product, award-winning support, and earning our customers’ business every month.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 37.4%

One Step GPS has grown by removing the industry’s structural friction—contracts, feature gating, and opaque pricing all while keeping the product competitive and supporting immediate, giving customers a compelling reason to choose us and stay every month.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters city: San Fernando

Year established: 2017

Number of employees: 51

Top Executive(s): Ryan Dale, CEO and Adam Ben Jacob, COO