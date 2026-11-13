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Partner Engineering and Science, Inc

Partner Engineering and Science
Joeseph P Derhake

partneresi.com

Partner provides engineering, environmental, construction, energy, and valuation consulting, helping clients manage risk, make smart investments, optimize assets, and win in commercial real estate.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 46.4%

Our growth has been primarily organic, driven by repeat business, expanded services for new and existing clients, and our ability to provide support throughout the entire commercial real estate lifecycle. With experts across a broad range of disciplines, we help real estate stakeholders evaluate properties, manage risk, navigate regulatory requirements, and make informed decisions at every stage of a project.

As the CRE market continues to improve, we provide clients pursuing transactions with reliable support within tight timelines. We are also gaining traction in Canada and seeing growing global demand for experienced CRE consultants. Our expanding global footprint allows investors and lenders, including international clients, to receive consistent service and support across their entire portfolios, regardless of where their investments are located.

In Los Angeles County, we have completed projects at several notable properties, including a high-end film studio in Manhattan Beach, where we performed an in-depth evaluation of the building’s condition and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems. At a premier shopping center in Century City, we completed an environmental assessment, seismic risk assessment, and building condition assessment. These projects demonstrate the range of services we provide to help clients understand risks, make informed decisions, and improve property performance.

Sector: Engineering Services

Headquarters city: Torrance

Year established: 2007

Number of employees: 162

Top Executive(s): Joeseph P Derhake, CEO

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