Advertisement

Party Land

Party Land - 2025 LA Fastest Growing Company
Matt Heath

Matt Heath

Haley Hunter

Haley Hunter

Comedy’s greatest ad agency, renowned for its ability to drive business results through the strategic use and execution of humor.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters: Beverly Hills

Year established: 2018

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 53.9%

Almost all of our business is inbound. Clients see the potency of our work, and that’s led to repeat business, with 92% of our clients returning with bigger scopes every time.

partyland.co

# of employees: 4

Top Executives: Matt Heath, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer and Haley Hunter, Co-founder, COO & CMO
Advertisement