Prince Street Pizza

Premium pizzeria, serving both original pizzas and legendary SoHo Squares.

Sector: Restaurants

Headquarters: West Hollywood

Year established: 2020

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 339.8%

The restaurant opened six stores in 2023 and four stores in 2024. While much of the early growth centered in the Los Angeles area, for 2025 and beyond, Prince St. Pizza is expanding its domestic footprint in major metro areas such as Chicago, Tempe, Nashville, Dallas, Miami, and Charleston.

princestreetpizza.com

# of employees: 210

Top Executives: Lawrence Longo, Chief Executive Officer

