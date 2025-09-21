Revive Media Inc.
Multi-channel media and technology partner helping advertisers achieve smarter results by optimizing planning, execution, and reporting through Convoy, an AI-assisted unified platform.
Sector: Advertising Services
Headquarters: Playa del Rey
Year established: 2019
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 122.2%
Organic growth through strategic channel expansion, deep expertise, and technology innovation.
revivemedia.us
# of employees: 7
Top Executives: Adam Goering, Chief Executive Officer