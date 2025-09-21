Revive Media Inc.

Adam Goering

Multi-channel media and technology partner helping advertisers achieve smarter results by optimizing planning, execution, and reporting through Convoy, an AI-assisted unified platform.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters: Playa del Rey

Year established: 2019

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 122.2%

Organic growth through strategic channel expansion, deep expertise, and technology innovation.

revivemedia.us

# of employees: 7

Top Executives: Adam Goering, Chief Executive Officer

