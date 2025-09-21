Santa Monica Pickleball Center
Retail store with hundreds of paddles, and four permanent pickleball courts.
Sector: Sports and Recreation Instruction
Headquarters: Santa Monica
Year established: 2015
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 401.4%
Growth due to transition from tennis services to pickleball services. It was the first pickleball exclusive facility with dedicated pickleball courts in Los Angeles County.
santamonicapickleballcenter.com
# of employees: 14
Top Executives: Jonathan Neeter, Chief Executive Officer