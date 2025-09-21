Santa Monica Pickleball Center

Jon Neeter

Retail store with hundreds of paddles, and four permanent pickleball courts.

Sector: Sports and Recreation Instruction

Headquarters: Santa Monica

Year established: 2015

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 401.4%

Growth due to transition from tennis services to pickleball services. It was the first pickleball exclusive facility with dedicated pickleball courts in Los Angeles County.

# of employees: 14

Top Executives: Jonathan Neeter, Chief Executive Officer

