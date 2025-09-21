Sachin Nayyar Paul Zolfaghari

AI-powered identity platform manages and governs human and non-human access to all of an organization’s applications, data, and business processes.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters: El Segundo

Year established: 2010

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 58.6%

Growth driven by expanded partnerships and recent enhancements to its AI-powered platform. Recently announced major global expansion initiatives, including the opening of new regional offices in Singapore and London, the launch of dedicated customer support operations in Europe, and plans for a significantly expanded office in India.

saviynt.com

# of employees: 81

Top Executives: Sachin Nayyar, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Zolfaghari, President

