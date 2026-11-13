Hala Shamas (Joshua Fontal)

sipsy.com

Sipsy is an e-commerce and brick-and-mortar alcohol retailer focused on better-for-you alcohol with nationwide reach.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 1803.1%

Since 2023, Sipsy has expanded from local alcohol delivery in Los Angeles to become a nation-wide e-commerce business. We now ship to over 40 states which gave us national reach. Another big reason for our fast growth in the last few years is opening our first brick-and-mortar retail location in 2023, creating a new, physical sales channel for us.

Sector: Wine and Spirits

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 24

Top Executive(s): Hala Shamas, CEO