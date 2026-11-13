Austin Barbera Jake Krask

sixtwentysix.co

SixTwentySix is a full-service creative studio reimagining how brands engage with today’s audience through innovative storytelling.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 170.3%

Growth in this business comes down to the directors you have and whether people want to work with you twice. That has been our whole strategy, and all of it has been organic. No acquisitions.

We built the studio around signing and developing directors, then putting a team around them to protect the work. Our team stays with a project from the first conversation through final delivery. Brand work is now our primary source of revenue, and we produce more than 60 campaigns a year for companies like Dunkin’, Liquid I.V., Turo, Samsung, Xbox, and Adidas.

Almost all of our new business comes from referrals and clients who come back for the next project.

Sector: Media Production

Headquarters city: Culver City

Year established: 2017

Number of employees: 14

Top Executive(s): Austin Barbera, Co-Founder and Managing Director and Jake Krask, Co-Founder, Managing Partner