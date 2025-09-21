Square Signs
- Share via
Innovative nationwide and California-based signage company offering fast and custom sign solutions through advanced technology, strong partnerships, and exceptional customer service.
Sector: Printing Services
Headquarters: Burbank
Year established: 2016
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 90.4%
Square Signs and Front Signs are two powerhouse divisions driving our growth. Square Signs operates online nationwide, delivering high-quality custom signage with exceptional speed. Front Signs, its local division, has become the largest sign-making company in California.
squaresigns.com
# of employees: 50
Top Executives: Gevorg Hambardzumyan, Chief Executive Officer