Sunbit
Buy now, pay later technology available at over 23,000 service locations, including auto service and dental offices, and a no-fee credit card.
Sector: Financial Services
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year established: 2016
2022-2024 Growth Rate: 102.4%
Sunbit’s momentum was recently reinforced by a $200 million asset-backed securitization led by Citi, J.P. Morgan, and ATLAS-SP, bringing its total funding capacity to over $1.5 billion. This transaction broadened their access to funding, creating a resilient capital stack that scales with demand.
sunbit.com
# of employees: 95
Top Executives: Arad Levertov, Co-founder & CEO