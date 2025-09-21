Arad Levertov

Buy now, pay later technology available at over 23,000 service locations, including auto service and dental offices, and a no-fee credit card.

Sector: Financial Services

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Year established: 2016

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 102.4%

Sunbit’s momentum was recently reinforced by a $200 million asset-backed securitization led by Citi, J.P. Morgan, and ATLAS-SP, bringing its total funding capacity to over $1.5 billion. This transaction broadened their access to funding, creating a resilient capital stack that scales with demand.

sunbit.com

# of employees: 95

Top Executives: Arad Levertov, Co-founder & CEO

