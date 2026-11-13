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Sunnie Inc

Sunnie Inc
Lisette Howard and Katy Tucker

Lisette Howard and Katy Tucker

sunniesnacks.com

Sunnie is building the next generation of family nutrition: better-for-you snacks that are grain-free, gluten-free, and seed oil-free.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 541.8%

Starting in September we’re national at Target (~1,460 stores), Whole Foods, Sprouts, Hungryroot, and Thrive Market. Recent additions include our national Target launch of the Lunch lunch kit line, a Costco Southeast rotation, and a nationwide Sprouts relaunch of our fresh grab-and-go snacks.

Our lineup has expanded too: from crackers into snack packs and full lunch kits, and it’s earning recognition, including a 2026 Good Housekeeping Best Cheddar Cracker Award.

We’ve done it by building smartly: strengthening our supply chain, moving re-pack in-house to LA, and growing channels we can serve well.

Sector: Food and Beverage Manufacturing

Headquarters city: Encino

Year established: 2020

Number of employees: 3

Top Executive(s): Katy Tucker, Co-CEO and Lisette Howard, Co-CEO

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