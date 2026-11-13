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The Edit

The Edit
Lauren Fortner and Katie Durko

Lauren Fortner and Katie Durko

editmediagroup.com

The Edit is a social-first creative agency helping leading consumer brands grow through strategy, content, social media management, creator partnerships, and community building.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 67.4%

The Edit’s growth has been entirely organic, with no acquisitions or outside-driven expansion. Our growth has been driven by the increasing importance of social media within brands’ broader marketing strategies, combined with our ability to evolve alongside those needs.

As social has become more central to how consumers discover, engage with, and purchase from brands, our capabilities have expanded beyond social strategy and management to include creative development and production, influencer and creator marketing, affiliate programs, community management, and UGC. This has allowed us to deepen relationships with existing clients, taking on broader scopes of work and becoming a more integrated extension of their internal teams.

At the same time, a significant portion of our new business growth has come organically through word of mouth and client referrals. We believe this is one of the strongest indicators of the quality of our work and the relationships we build - our clients, partners, and industry network consistently recommend The Edit to other brands.

We have remained focused on consumer-facing categories where our team has deep expertise and cultural fluency, including beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and retail. By continuing to invest in our people, capabilities, and social-first approach, we have been able to grow alongside our clients and the rapidly evolving role social plays in building modern brands.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: los angeles

Year established: 2018

Number of employees: 13

Top Executive(s): Lauren Fortner, Co-Founder and Katie Durko, Co-Founder

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