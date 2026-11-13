The NOW Massage

Jeff Platt and Gara Post

thenowmassage.com

With 90 boutiques open, The NOW offers an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within through the healing benefits of massage therapy.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 103.8%

Over the past year, The NOW has grown its footprint by 13%, representing 10 new boutiques and bringing its total footprint to 90 locations across 20 states. This growth has been driven organically through the continued expansion of The NOW’s franchise network. Since launching franchising in 2019, The NOW has increased its footprint by more than 2,150%.

To support this strategic growth over the past year, The NOW has added 12 new corporate team members across training, operations, marketing and other key functions, from executive to managerial levels. The NOW’s leadership team brings a combined 150+ years of experience supporting franchise owners and driving sustainable systemwide growth.

The NOW has also continued to evolve its guest experience through new service innovations and nationwide brand partnerships. Over the past year, the brand introduced new offerings including its Face Massage and Infrared Sauna Residencies while partnering with internationally recognized brands including Rare Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics, Saint James, TikTok Shop and Poosh on service integrations, in-person activations and integrated marketing campaigns.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Headquarters city: Beverly Hills

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 146

Top Executive(s): Gara Post, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer and Jeff Platt, President