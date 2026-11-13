Advertisement

The NOW Massage

The NOW Massage
Jeff Platt and Gara Post

Jeff Platt and Gara Post

thenowmassage.com

With 90 boutiques open, The NOW offers an oasis to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect within through the healing benefits of massage therapy.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 103.8%

Over the past year, The NOW has grown its footprint by 13%, representing 10 new boutiques and bringing its total footprint to 90 locations across 20 states. This growth has been driven organically through the continued expansion of The NOW’s franchise network. Since launching franchising in 2019, The NOW has increased its footprint by more than 2,150%.

To support this strategic growth over the past year, The NOW has added 12 new corporate team members across training, operations, marketing and other key functions, from executive to managerial levels. The NOW’s leadership team brings a combined 150+ years of experience supporting franchise owners and driving sustainable systemwide growth.

The NOW has also continued to evolve its guest experience through new service innovations and nationwide brand partnerships. Over the past year, the brand introduced new offerings including its Face Massage and Infrared Sauna Residencies while partnering with internationally recognized brands including Rare Beauty, Tarte Cosmetics, Saint James, TikTok Shop and Poosh on service integrations, in-person activations and integrated marketing campaigns.

Sector: Wellness and Fitness Services

Headquarters city: Beverly Hills

Year established: 2015

Number of employees: 146

Top Executive(s): Gara Post, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer and Jeff Platt, President

More from Business

online shopping list and free shipping through mobile app marketplace

Goods & Retail

How Southern California Consumer Brands Are Using AI to Sell More – Without Spending More

Sipsy - Hala Shamas,CEO

Top 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County

Sipsy, Bezel, Sunnie and Two More Growing L.A. Companies on What’s Fueling Their Rise

ARCO NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION

Top 30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Orange County

Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Companies: ARCO, Great Work Perks, The Partner Masters and Klear.ai

Drone view of shipping containers cranes and port terminal

Commercial Real Estate

Port Volume Spurs Industrial Real Estate Demand as Container Volume Reaches New Highs Amid Economic Challenges

Hollywood’s Evolving Approach to AI

Entertainment Business

Hollywood Moves From Resisting AI to Integrating It Across Production, Creative Roles and Jobs

Courtesy of Pressed Juicery

Goods & Retail

Pressed Juicery Is Now in Nearly 10,000 Locations as Wholesale Becomes the Majority of Its Business

Travel executives and professionals cut the opening ceremony ribbon at WTE Miami 2026

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

‘The Conversation Is Becoming The Storefront’: Travel Pros At WTE Miami 2026 Say AI Booking Is Already Here

Alpinestars Unveils Collectible MotoGP Jackets Ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Goods & Retail

How Alpinestars Is Bringing the Business of Collectibles to Luxury Fashion

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson as Los Angeles Shareholders

Law

Ogletree Deakins Adds Employment Litigators Timothy Pico and Brett Markson to Los Angeles Office

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $50.2 Million Industrial Acquisition in Fullerton

Orange County

Terra Universal Buys Fullerton Industrial Facility From Rexford Industrial for $50.2 Million

Penguin Solutions Announces Agreement to Sell Cree LED to Transom Capital Group

Banking & Finance

Penguin Solutions to Sell Cree LED to Transom as It Narrows Its Focus to AI Data Centers

Paradigm Equity Partners logo

Banking & Finance

Paradigm Equity Partners Acquires STI Fabrics, North Carolina Maker of Upholstery and Performance Fabrics

The Latest Deals

Advertisement