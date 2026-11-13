Adam Barker (TrizCom PR)

tires-easy.com

Tires Easy is a leading online tire retailer using technology, nationwide inventory and local installation partnerships to make tire buying simpler, more affordable and transparent.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 347.5%

Tires Easy’s growth has been organic, driven by a strategy to make buying tires online easier, more affordable and more reliable for consumers nationwide.

The company has invested heavily in the technology and infrastructure required to compete at scale in a fragmented tire market. Its proprietary pricing and inventory platform draws real-time data from more than 2,000 warehouses and continuously updates pricing and availability across more than 47,000 SKUs. This allows Tires Easy to offer customers a broad selection across more than 200 brands, identify competitive prices and efficiently source tires from inventory across the country.

At the same time, Tires Easy has invested in improving the customer experience. The company expanded its nationwide network to more than 1,900 local installers, giving customers the convenience of buying online and having tires shipped directly to a nearby installation location.

The result is a business that has grown rapidly without relying on acquisitions. Units sold increased 557% from 2023 to 2025, demonstrating substantial growth in underlying sales volume. Tires Easy has sold more than 8 million tires since its founding.

Sector: Retail

Headquarters city: El Segundo

Year established: 2004

Number of employees: 5

Top Executive(s): Adam Barker, Chief Executive Officer