Ken Collis Kenny Collis

tlkfusion.com

TLK Fusion is a full-service agency specializing in retail placement, celebrity partnerships, brand licensing, public relations, influencer marketing, and strategic brand growth for consumer brands.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 38.0%

Over the past three years, TLK Fusion has expanded its client portfolio, strengthened retailer relationships, increased retail purchase orders, enhanced service offerings, and accelerated nationwide brand growth.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Santa Clarita

Year established: 2009

Number of employees: 14

Top Executive(s): Ken Collis Jr, CEO and Kenny Collis III, President