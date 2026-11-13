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Ken Collis
Kenny Collis
TLK Fusion is a full-service agency specializing in retail placement, celebrity partnerships, brand licensing, public relations, influencer marketing, and strategic brand growth for consumer brands.
2023-2025 Growth Rate: 38.0%
Over the past three years, TLK Fusion has expanded its client portfolio, strengthened retailer relationships, increased retail purchase orders, enhanced service offerings, and accelerated nationwide brand growth.
Sector: Advertising Services
Headquarters city: Santa Clarita
Year established: 2009
Number of employees: 14
Top Executive(s): Ken Collis Jr, CEO and Kenny Collis III, President