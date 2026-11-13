TUX Creative House

Dominic Tremblay Chelsea Matthews

tux.co/en/

TUX is a creative agency based in Los Angeles with a production/post-production studio in Montreal. Proud BCORP since 2017, we are a certified LBGTQ+ company.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 78.0%

Our growth comes from one thing clients keep asking for, which is integrated creative that spans strategy, creative, and production under a single roof. Instead of splitting work across multiple shops, clients hand us the whole campaign end-to-end. That shortens timelines, holds consistency across channels, and proves especially powerful for the digitally led, content-heavy work that defines the moment.

The acquisition of Another Creative strengthened that offering, deepening our expertise in CGI and AI-driven creative, exactly where clients are investing right now, while expanding our U.S. footprint and production muscle.

Brands like Levi’s, Bausch Health, First Aid Beauty, Maybelline, and Kohler have fueled this momentum alongside new engagements across lifestyle and consumer sectors and expanded scopes with longtime partners.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2010

Number of employees: 15

Top Executive(s): Dominic Tremblay, Co-Founder/CEO and Chelsea Matthews, Partner, VP Creative