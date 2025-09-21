UltraCare Services

Leslee Deanes-Bryant

In-home, non-medical care.

Sector: Home Health Care Services

Headquarters: Hawthorne

Year established: 2010

2022-2024 Growth Rate: 209.4%

Organic growth not through acquisitions. Expanded into new markets through contracts, partnerships with organizations, and by tailoring services to meet the unique needs of the elderly, by building a diverse multilingual caregiver workforce to meet the needs of culturally diverse communities, and families navigating Alzheimer’s/dementia care.

ultracareservices.net

# of employees: 607

Top Executives: Leslee C. Deanes-Bryant, Chief Executive Officer

