Kyle Absolom Brandon Sosa

unboxedgroup.com

Unboxed Group is a full-service experiential marketing and event production agency that develops and executes live experiences for leading global brands and entertainment companies.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 364.2%

Our growth has been organic, driven by existing clients expanding scope and by the referrals they generate. The entertainment practice accounts for most of the increase.

Recent productions include Welcome to Derry and Percy Jackson in 2025. In 2026 Dick Clark Productions selected us as design and production partner for the 83rd Golden Globes red carpet in January, a 500 foot structure on Wilshire Boulevard, and we produced the Euphoria premiere. Award show and premiere work now reaches us directly.

We opened two markets in 2026: a New York office in January and a United Kingdom company in July, each following client demand.

Capability moved in house over the same period. We put design and production talent on staff, headcount has doubled to 26 this year, and we replaced our finance, payroll and project management systems.

Sector: Events Services

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 18

Top Executive(s): Kyle Absolom, President and Brandon Sosa, Vice President