Megan Fulton

violetx.com

Megan Fulton founded VY Security, building compliance software, and VioletX, an agentic services firm managing compliance and risk for enterprises, PE firms, and hyper-growth companies.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 358.1%

VioletX has grown primarily organically, driven by the category we created in 2023: fully managed compliance and third-party risk services built on AI and automation, rather than software alone. As enterprise, hyper-growth technology, and private equity clients faced increasingly complex regulatory and M&A workflows, we expanded from building compliance programs into fully running them - scaling with automation what used to require large in-house teams. That shift, combined with deep market expertise and a growing base of trusted enterprise clients worldwide, has fueled our expansion into new industries and larger, more complex engagements.

Sector: IT Services and IT Consulting

Headquarters city: Los Angeles

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 15

Top Executive(s): Megan Fulton, CEO