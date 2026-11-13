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Virtualitics, Inc.

Virtualitics
Michael Amori

Michael Amori

Ciro Donalek

Ciro Donalek

virtualitics.com

Virtualitics is the Mission AI Company, built on a decade of Caltech research with NASA/JPL, delivering AI-native readiness applications for national security and critical
infrastructure.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 91.7%

Virtualitics growth is organic, earned through outcomes rather than acquisitions. Defense organizations don’t need adapted commercial tools — they need AI purpose-built for their environment. This principle defines our company.

Virtualitics is the category leader in AI-native readiness applications for defense, government, and critical infrastructure. In mission-critical environments where fragmented data slows decision-making, Virtualitics transforms complexity into clear, actionable recommendations. Its explainable AI enables organizations to accelerate decisions, optimize resources, and maintain operational readiness.

These outcomes drive expansion. Virtualitics has grown from single-branch programs to deployments across the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and SOCOM, with field-proven results: customers report more than 50,000 hours saved annually.

What matters isn’t just where Virtualitics operates, but how. Virtualitics is differentiated by its focus on decision execution, not just insight generation. Its AI-native architecture enables intelligent systems to reason across data, generate dynamic recommendations, and maintain the transparency users need to understand and trust every output.

Sector: Software Development

Headquarters city: Pasadena

Year established: 2016

Number of employees: 14

Top Executive(s): Michael Amori, CEO and Co-Founder and Ciro Donalek, CTO and Co-Founder

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