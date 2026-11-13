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WVE Media

WVE Media
Austin Chambliss

wve.la

We’re an innovative, tech-forward digital marketing company, and we’ve solved the single largest problem in digital today: great content that never reaches its full potential.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 304.0%

Since its founding in 2019, WVE Media has evolved from a music-focused marketing company into a global, technology-driven growth engine serving leading brands, artists, athletes, entertainment companies, sports organizations, and record labels.

WVE’s growth has been fueled by a differentiated approach that combines creative, creator distribution, paid and organic media, proprietary technology, and real-time performance optimization. Rather than relying on traditional campaign models, WVE built its own amplification infrastructure and technology platform, Centryl, allowing teams to monitor content, creators, media spend, attribution, and performance while campaigns are live. This enables WVE to identify breakout content quickly, scale what is working, and continuously optimize investment.

The scale of that growth is demonstrated by more than 25 billion accounts reached, 850 billion impressions, and 560 billion social views across campaigns, alongside an average paid-media ROAS of 18.6x. WVE has also supported more than 330 artists, contributing to 211 Billboard Hot 100 entries and more than 220 billion total plays.

Today, WVE operates at the intersection of culture, technology, and measurable performance, partnering with globally recognized organizations including Netflix, Disney, FIFA, Puma, Celsius, Moncler, Meta, TikTok, and major record labels. Its trajectory demonstrates not only exceptional growth, but the successful creation of a scalable new model for modern marketing.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Newport Beach

Year established: 2019

Number of employees: 10

Top Executive(s): Austin Chambliss, Founder & CEO

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