Jean Freeman Chris Raih

zmbz.com

Zambezi is a proudly independent, women-owned advertising agency for enduring creative and media ideas, recognized as Ad Age Small Agency of the Year 2026.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 33.8%

Zambezi is fueled by the growth of our seamless, integrated services. Since 2006, we have built a media agency, Scale by Zambezi, and a production company, FIN Studios. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary in 2026, 65% of our clients now utilize multiple business units.

The heart of Zambezi is creative work that moves markets, ensuring brands show up bold, distinct, and unignorable. Scale by Zambezi was named ADWEEK’s 2025 Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, for its 25% YOY growth and a 100% client retention rate. FIN Studios has grown to account for 30% of agency revenue, recently tallying two Sports Emmy nominations for work with giants like ESPN and the NFL.

By aligning creative, media, and production, we’ve moved beyond siloed creative into deep, high-stakes brand partnerships. The results speak for themselves across organic growth and new client wins.

In 2025, we also built a proprietary diagnostic, the Zambezi Brand Performance Gap™. This AI-supported platform combines technological innovation with our strategic expertise, turning the agency-client relationship from a service-provider model into a high-stakes growth partnership.

Sector: Advertising Services

Headquarters city: Culver City

Year established: 2006

Number of employees: 62

Top Executive(s): Jean Freeman, CEO and Principal and Chris Raih, Founder