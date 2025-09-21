LA Times Studios presents the 25 fastest growing private companies headquartered in Orange County. Firms are ranked by two-year revenue growth from 2022-2024. Revenue figures were submitted along with verification documents. To qualify, firms must have had a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2022 and greater than $3 million in revenue in 2024. Companies must be for-profit, privately held and cannot be a division or subsidiary.

Overall, the 25 companies generated more than $1.2 billion in revenue last year combined, which increased from $853 million in 2022. As a group, they employ 896 people in Orange County and more than 1,500 people worldwide.

