Kerry Song Sujit Srinivas

abbots.com

Abbot’s makes delicious, veggie-forward foods from real, wholesome ingredients, offering clean-label plant-based proteins that make eating more vegetables easy, satisfying, and craveable for everyday meals.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 137.2%

Abbot’s growth has been entirely organic. We started in 2018 selling at local farmers markets and have since grown into a nationally distributed brand available in approximately 8,000 retail doors across the country.

Our growth has been driven by steadily expanding our retail footprint, building strong partnerships with leading national and regional retailers, and earning additional distribution through product performance and consumer demand. We have continued to grow both by entering new retailers and expanding our presence with existing partners.

We have not grown through acquisitions. Our focus has been on disciplined, sustainable expansion - building the brand market by market, increasing accessibility for consumers, and continuing to earn shelf space in an increasingly competitive category.

Sector: Food & Beverage

Headquarters city: Costa Mesa

Year established: 2018

Number of employees: 5

Top Executive(s): Kerry Song, Founder & CEO and Sujit Srinivas, COO