Kevin Koby

abstraxtech.com

Abstrax is a California botanical flavor science company blending terpene chemistry and sensory research to craft flavors for beverages, cannabis, and brewing.

2023-2025 Growth Rate: 81.7%

Abstrax has grown entirely organically. No acquisitions. The growth came from entering categories most flavor and ingredient companies treat as secondary, and going deeper than anyone else has bothered to.

We started in cannabis because we love it. It’s one of the most chemically complex plants on earth, and making excellent cannabis products meant we had to actually understand it. The tools to do that literally didn’t exist in our industry, so we built them. A world-class R&D department with analytical instrumentation that no other company in our space has ever seen. That science-first approach, driven by genuine curiosity about the plants we work with, became the foundation for everything that followed.

From there we expanded into new markets. Hops and craft brewing, because we love beer and wanted to understand it the same way. Then conventional flavors and functional beverages. We don’t make flavors for toothpaste. We work on the things we’re genuinely curious about, and we don’t enter a category until we understand it.

We publish our peer-reviewed research openly, no paywalls, because we think knowledge should be shared. And somewhere along the way, that passion became infectious. Customers who share our curiosity about what flavor and aroma science can actually do have wanted to come along for the ride. That’s who we grow with and how we’ve gotten here.

Sector: Flavor Science & Ingredients

Headquarters city: Irvine

Year established: 2017

Number of employees: 93

Top Executive(s): Kevin Koby, CEO